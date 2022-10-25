Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Ukrainian forces field rare Russian light armored vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian forces are now fielding a relatively rare Russian KAMAZ-43269 light armored vehicle, which is also known as BPM-97 Vystrel.

The BPM-97 is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian combat vehicles and tanks which the Ukrainian army began to use in the war against Russia’s invaders.

The vehicle is based on the Kamaz-4326 Mustang utility truck chassis. It has a steel armor hull. It provides all-round protection against 7.62 mm rounds. Front arc can withstand 12.7 mm heavy machine gun rounds. Vehicle has a V-shaped hull for improved mine blast protection.

The BPM-97 provides seating for up to 12 troops, including the driver and commander. Troops dismount via side, or rear doors. There are also roof hatches. Some firing ports are provided for the troops.

The Vystrel was designed to be used as armored personnel carrier vehicle with a conventional design.

