Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Army receives more Turkish-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

NewsArmyAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier today that the country’s Armed Forces received additional Bayraktar TB2 Turkish-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles from Turkey.

“New Bayraktar TB2s have already arrived in Ukraine and are at combat positions,” Oleksii Reznikov said.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 150 kg. The drone can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Bayraktar TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014, are currently used by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Separately the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Kremlin was attempting to use heavy bomber sorties to somehow block the growing flow of weapons and military aid from the country’s international partners, especially those in Europe.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine