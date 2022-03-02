Ukrainian Army receives more Turkish-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier today that the country’s Armed Forces received additional Bayraktar TB2 Turkish-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles from Turkey.

“New Bayraktar TB2s have already arrived in Ukraine and are at combat positions,” Oleksii Reznikov said.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 150 kg. The drone can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014, are currently used by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Separately the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Kremlin was attempting to use heavy bomber sorties to somehow block the growing flow of weapons and military aid from the country’s international partners, especially those in Europe.