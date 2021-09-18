U.S. Army discloses official name for its new extended-range cannon

The United States Army named the Extended Range Cannon Artillery system “Iron Thunder” during a naming ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal this week.

According to a recent service news release, the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment also has been named the operational test unit for the newest ERCA system.

Army is now prototyping ERCA weapons with a larger caliber cannon and new grooves to hang weights for gravity adjustments to the weapon – which is a modified M777A2 mobile howitzer.

The goal of the ERCA effort is to close current cannon artillery capability gaps, building on the Paladin M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer mobility and survivability upgrades.

This next-generation howitzer armament system provides the Army with an increased capability for Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers, while also providing the architecture and growth margins for future propellant and projectile advancements.

The new 155mm self-propelled howitzer, which aims to field systems capable of accurately firing at targets more than 70 kilometers away, will provide a “10x” capability through a combination of an increased range, increased rate of fire, increased lethality, increased reliability and greater survivability.