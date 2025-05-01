Trump administration approves first arms sale to Ukraine

President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly approved its first weapons sale to Ukraine since the start of his second term, with plans to authorize direct commercial exports valued at $50 million or more.

The move was first reported by Kyiv Post, citing diplomatic sources, and later confirmed through congressional records.

According to the report, the U.S. administration formally notified Congress on April 30 of its intention to allow the sale of military goods to Ukraine under the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) program. This mechanism permits U.S. defense companies to negotiate arms exports directly with foreign governments, pending approval from the State Department.

Kyiv Post said the proposed sale would include military-designated goods, technical data, and related defense services. The approval was made under the Arms Export Control Act, which mandates notification to Congress for defense sales exceeding certain thresholds.

Additional confirmation came from European Pravda, which cited documentation available on the official U.S. Congress website. A record listed an entry dated April 29, cataloged as EC-859, referencing a memo from the State Department’s legal office to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The memo notifies Congress of “a proposed license for the export of defense articles, including technical data, and defense services to Ukraine for an amount of $50 million or more,” in compliance with U.S. export control laws.

This transaction represents the first defense-related export authorization to Ukraine under President Trump’s current administration.

While details of the specific equipment or systems involved have not been disclosed, the timing suggests a shift toward greater military support amid ongoing regional instability.