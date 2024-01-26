As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, a pressing question arises: Is the United States exhibiting signs of weakness in the Middle East?

To fully comprehend the current situation, it is essential to consider not only recent events but also the broader, historical context. Particularly critical is the analysis of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s unprogrammed ideas and policies regarding Iran, which may have contributed to a “willful ignorance” of the real situation in the region and intensified challenges from Tehran. Trump’s approach arguably deepened the United States’ isolation crisis and diminished the importance of external challenges.

Today, the United States faces an increased number of global challenges, while its capabilities are limited by internal democratic processes and the electorate’s preference for a stable and predictable life. Most Americans may not realize how global geopolitical processes directly impact their well-being and life, including aspects such as fuel prices and credit availability.

Amidst global tensions, there’s a belief that the world may be on the brink of a new major conflict, comparable to the war in Ukraine initiated by Russia’s aggression. In this context, the situation in the Middle East for the U.S. could mirror the scenario in Russia’s Belgorod region, where Ukraine initiated a diversionary operation to disperse enemy forces. This could be an attempt to divert U.S. attention from primary conflict points and diminish its operational resources.

To date, the United States and Iran have managed to avoid a direct military engagement. The U.S. has targeted Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, in response to these groups attacking American personnel in Iraq and Syria. In turn, Tehran has launched strikes against what it claims are anti-Iran groups operating in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, leading to retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.

Notably, North Korea’s recent activation, exhibiting unprovoked aggression towards its Southern neighbor and the U.S., fits well into this paradigm. This creates another point of tension for the States and potentially lays the groundwork for a new war.

There is an observable tactic potentially aimed at diverting U.S. forces from potential impact sites and reducing operational resources. It’s crucial to assess the potential withdrawal of troops from Syria and Irak considering a long-term strategy and to view Iran’s actions as possibly coordinated with a third party. There are reasons to believe that these events could be part of a larger plan, including Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the annexation of Belarus, and potential invasions of the Baltic states. This may be preparation for the entrance of a major player – the Asian Dragon, known for its cunning, pragmatism, and strategic thinking.

The most crucial realization is that the most challenging trials may still lie ahead.