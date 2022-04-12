Russia’s newest anti-tank missile carrier confirmed destroyed in Ukraine

Russian forces have lost a lot of modern weapons and armoury since the day they entered Ukraine more than a month ago.

A video posted on social media over the weekend shows the new Russian-tracked 9P162 Kornet-T anti-tank missile carrier that was destroyed in Ukraine.

This is the first known case of the loss of this type of combat vehicle by the Russian army.

The 9P162 Kornet-T is equipped with an anti-tank guided missile launcher. It is designed to use against modern main battle tanks (MBTs), armoured personal carriers (APCs), bunkers, cannons and artillery systems.

The newest anti-tank system is based on the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle chassis.

The Kornet-T is fitted with an automatic loader. A total of 16 Kornet missiles are carried by the vehicle. 12 missiles are stored in the autoloader and 4 more are stored inside the hull. This missile carrier has two launchers. Both missiles can be launched against the same target. Vehicle can also engage two targets simultaneously.

During movement, both launchers are retracted inside the hull.

The first Kornet-T anti-tank missile carriers were delivered in 2003. The first batch of 20 production vehicles was delivered to the Russian Army in 2012.