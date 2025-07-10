Russian drone crashes in Lithuania

A Russian Geran drone crashed in Lithuania on Thursday after crossing into the country’s airspace from neighboring Belarus, Lithuanian defense officials confirmed.

The Lithuanian military said the drone entered national airspace around 11:30 a.m. local time before going down.

“We can confirm that there was an airspace violation, but from all indications, this appears to be an unintentional incident. We are investigating the details and will communicate as soon as more information is available,” Lithuanian defense official Dovilė Šakalienė told Lrytas.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The crash prompted heightened security measures in the capital, Vilnius. Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Speaker of Parliament Saulius Skvernelis, who were meeting with reporters at Government House when the news broke, were escorted to a secure shelter as a precaution, local media reported.

The Geran series of drones, often referred to as decoy systems, are designed to confuse and saturate air defense networks. Though unarmed, these drones mimic the radar signatures of armed systems, compelling defenders to expend valuable interceptor missiles against false targets. The drone involved in Thursday’s incident is believed to be a Geran-2 variant, a type widely deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Lithuanian defense officials did not confirm whether the drone was launched intentionally into NATO airspace or if it veered off course due to technical failure or operator error. The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following repeated Russian drone and missile strikes near NATO’s eastern borders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the incident.

In Ukraine, the systems have been used in mass drone attacks to overwhelm air defenses and clear the way for more lethal munitions. However, their use near NATO borders raises concerns about miscalculations that could lead to escalation.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence said it is working closely with NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre to monitor the situation and assess whether additional measures are necessary.