Dear participants and visitors of the Salon!



On October 13‐16, 2020, ХII International Aviation and Space Salon “Aviasvit ‐ XXI”, exhibition event in Ukrainе for aviation industry and space technology, will be held at the International Exhibition Centre (IEC, Brovarskyi Ave., 15, “Livoberezhna” Metro station, Kyiv, Ukraine). The Salon will take place on the eve of the Defender of Ukraine Day jointly with the XVII International Specialized Exhibition “Arms and Security ‐ 2020”.

Such format of the exhibitions is due to the fact that Ukraine is one of the few countries with its own aerospace industry whose level of development and state are closely linked with the development of the defense industry and directly affect the country’s defense potential. Aircraft and missile engineering is the national pride for many generations of Ukrainians, development of this priority high‐tech industries has a positive impact on the state economic development.



WHY UKRAINE?

Ukraine is one of 8‐10 countries of the world that have a full cycle of space technology development and experience in the construction of spaceports.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that has the capacity to complete the production cycle of aviation equipment.

Ukrainian military transport aircraft proved to be among the best ones in the whole world. Ukraine owns a powerful base of repair, aircraft and engine‐building enterprises, where nowadays the production lines are being re‐equipped, while programs directed towards the replacement of Russian components are being implemented. Ukraine has bountiful traditions of training together with a large number of professional workers, and significant research potential.

As for now, the aviation industry is becoming one of the most attractive and promising for investment in Ukraine, while air transportation in Ukraine has the highest growth rates in Europe.

YOUR PROSPECTS IN AEROSPACE SECTOR OF UKRAINE

Implementation of the national aviation transport strategy of Ukraine for the period up to 2030

All regional airline hubs will be modernized in the country, and the market of airlines operating in Ukraine will be expanded. As a result,the total passenger traffic in Ukrainian airline hubs will increase to 100 million people in 2030. Implementation of the strategy of the Ukrainian aircraft industry revival up to 2022

As a result, the new types of transport aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to be developed, together with the modernization of existing models of passenger and transport aircraft and helicopters in cooperation with leading global aerospace companies; moreover, the interaction between the public and private sector will be expanded, as well as the international product certification systems will be introduced.

Space Program for the years 2018‐2022 provides for the cooperation with the European Space Agency, the development and launch of several Ukrainian telecommunications satellites, ensuring the interests of the state in the field of national security and defense.

Active implementation of the national missile program in particular, the development of modern missile systems, missiles and their components, as well as the creation of a powerful missile shield of our country.

Financing of the security and defense sector of Ukraine is provided at a level of at least 5% of GDP.

We invite R&D specialists, manufacturers and distributors to participate in the ХII International

Aviation and Space Salon “Aviasvit ‐ XXI”, which will facilitate business newtorking, further development of industrial cooperation, and search for new business partners.

Venue:

International Exhibition Centre:

Ukraine, Kyiv, Brovarsky Ave, 15, “Livoberezhna” Metro station

Contacts: tel.: +38 (044) 201-11-63, e-mail: [email protected]