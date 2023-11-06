Russia’s mysterious glide bomb falls into Ukrainian hands

A mysterious winged glide bomb has reportedly fallen into Ukrainian hands in a partially intact state.

A remarkably well-preserved the “UMPK” or “Unifitsirovannyi Modul Planirovaniya i Korrektsii,” which translates to the unified gliding and correction module, along with an OFAB-250 aviation bomb, was found on Ukrainian positions.

The aviation bomb failed to detonate upon impact and became buried in the earth during its descent.

In similar situations in the past, the UMPK module detached from the bomb upon ground contact. However, in this case, the entire structure remained intact and unscathed by the fall.

This module serves to transform conventional bombs into precision-guided munitions, substantially extending their effective range to several kilometers. Upon release from the aircraft’s pylon beneath the fuselage, the module deploys wings and guides the bomb to predetermined coordinates, utilizing an integrated inertial system with GPS correction.

Ukrainian military officials have reported a concerning surge in the use of such winged bombs by Russian forces as part of their ongoing campaign to target locations in southern Ukraine.

According to a Sunday statement from the Operational Command “South,” over a 24-hour period (from 7:00 to 7:00), the Russian military conducted nine aerial strikes employing over 50 guided aviation bombs on populated areas in the Kherson region, situated in the southern part of Ukraine. The following day, the situation escalated further, with reports of Russian troops deploying more than 80 guided aviation bombs.