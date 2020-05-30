Ukrainian mobile coastal defense system Neptun has successfully test fired two R-360 cruise missiles in the south of the Odessa region to hit designated targets at the “Alibey” range, the press service of the UkrOboronProm said on Saturday.

“On May 29, the newest Ukrainian RK-360MT Neptun coastal missile system made a successful test salvo launch of two R-360 cruise missiles from the designated area in the Odessa region to targets at the Alibey range,” the press service said.

During the firing of the “Neptune” land-based cruise missile system, the tactical and technical characteristics, particularly the hitting range and accuracy for naval targets were checked. The sea targets were hit at the specified range.

According to the UNIAN, the R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and speed is about 900 km/h. It is able to get at a height of from 3 m to 10 m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, i.e. a full salvo of 6 launchers, with an interval of launches in a salvo being from 3 to 5 seconds.

The complex can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coastline, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.

As reported previously, the Ukrainian defense industry is able to develop complex models of weapons and military equipment in the shortest possible time to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The production of these missiles will be carried out in Ukraine in a closed cycle. The “Neptune” cruise missile system is developed by designers of the State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch” in cooperation with other state and private enterprises of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.