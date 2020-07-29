Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Video: What it’s like to fly in a fighter jet?

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Needless to say, there’s nothing much cooler than flying supersonic in a fighter, but ever wonder what it’s like to fly in a fighter jet?

Becoming an Air Force pilot is no easy task. If you make it, you will be among the elite of the elite in the United States armed services.

Fighter pilots undergo specialized training in aerial warfare and dogfighting (close range aerial combat). They train to fly low and fast, hiding behind hills to fool radar and going fast enough that they can’t be shot at.


Becoming a military pilot is a formidable physical and psychological challenge.

A fighter pilot can be subjected to a force of 9 G (nine times gravity) in an instant. At nine G your head will feel like it weighs 54 Kg, which is roughly the combined weight of eight bowling balls. Each of your arms become, effectively, 84 pounds – about the same as 19 reams of A4 paper. And it happens in an instant.

However, according to Samuel Eckholm, a public affairs officer at the United States Air Force, flying is one of the most exciting, challenging, eye-opening, mind-expanding…

Samuel Eckholm also shared with us incredible video footage, adding that “This will definitely go down as one of the craziest experiences of my life. I hope you guys are ready to strap in and join me for a ride in the backseat of an Air Force fighter jet!”

Moreover, if you’re interested in becoming an Air Force pilot, you can learn how to get started here: www.airforce.com

