A new video has emerged appearing to show Turkish military shot down Syrian government Su-24 attack aircraft over northwest Idlib, on March 1.

The terrifying video shows flames engulfing the Syrian Su-24 aircraft after then hit by a missile.

The jet was carrying two pilots, who reportedly ejected with parachutes.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said it had hit the two SU-24 aircraft, as well as Syrian air defense systems after one of its Anka-S armed, medium-altitude, unmanned aerial vehicle, was downed.

Earlier Sunday, Syria said northwestern airspace was closed and any aircraft or drone that entered “will be treated as hostile and shot down.”

Syria’s SANA news agency confirmed the aircraft were hit over northwestern Idlib province and added that no one was hurt in the attack. The pilots used parachutes and landed safely, it added.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu agency also reported that the Syrian military’s Al-Nayrab airport, on the outskirts of Aleppo city’s centre, was hit by air strikes “making it out of service”, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency cited “local sources” as saying.

Syrian forces used the airbase for “attacks against the Turkish armed forces and civilians in Idlib”, the news report said.

“The regime’s range of action has been further restricted as the Al-Nayrab military airport has been made unusable,” sources were quoted as saying.