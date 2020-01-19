The U.S. Navy has announced that the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) departed San Diego for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment, Jan. 17.

More than 6,000 Sailors assigned to TRCSG ships and units will provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

“The U.S. Navy carrier strike group serves as the centerpiece of deterrence, providing our national command authority with flexible deterrent options and a visible forward presence,” said Rear Adm. Stu Baker, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. “The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group trained hard, performed well, and is now ready to execute whatever missions we are assigned.”

TRCSG consists of Carrier Strike Group 9, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Pinckney (DDG 91), USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).

Theodore Roosevelt’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter

Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, “Eight Ballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.

“I’m excited to lead this outstanding crew out on deployment,” said Capt. Brett Crozier, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Carrier Strike Groups bring unparalleled naval combat power to the fight. No other weapon system has the responsiveness, endurance, battlespace awareness, and command and control capabilities of a carrier and its embarked air wing.”

The TRCSG last deployed for a seven-month deployment supporting Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel, as well as maritime security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations October 2017 to May 2018.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.