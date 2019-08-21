The U.S. Navy has announced that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) deployed from Naval Station Norfolk today to conduct maritime security operations and provide ballistic missile defense for U.S. Navy fleet and combatant commanders.

According to a statement released by the USS Ramage Public Affairs, trained and ready to deploy, guided-missile destroyer crew participated in the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group composite training unit exercise earlier this year. While the ship and its crew of approximately 300 Sailors departed on an independent deployment, they are fully certified and capable of operating with other units including carrier strike groups.

Ramage previously deployed to support and provide ballistic missile defense to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet area of responsibility in 2015.

USS Ramage is equipped to operate in a high-density, multi-threat environment as an integral member of a carrier battle group or surface action group. In addition to her own self-defense capabilities in air warfare (AW), undersea warfare (USW), and surface warfare (SUW), Ramage can effectively provide local area protection to the battle group, surface action group, and other ships.

The ship is named for Vice Adm. Lawson P. “Red” Ramage, who received the Medal of Honor for his “conspicuous gallantry” while in command of the submarine USS Parche (SSN 683) during World War II. Ramage commissioned July 22, 1995.