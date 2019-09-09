The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) returned to its homeport in Pearl Harbor after conducting an around-the-world deployment, the U.S. Navy reported Sunday.

USS Olympia conducted a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations with allies and partners to ensure high-end warfighting capabilities in this era of great power competition.

“Olympia and her crew performed with excellence,” said Master Chief Electronics Technician (Radio) Arturo Placencia, Olympia’s chief-of-the-boat, from Duncan, Oklahoma. “For everyone onboard, this was the first time we completed a circumnavigation of the globe. As a Pacific fleet boat, this was also our first deployment in the 5th and 6th fleet. We have been training towards this deployment for months and it was great to see the Sailors put their skills and knowledge to the test. Our motto is ‘we do difficult things with excellence, strength and honor’ and that’s exactly what our Sailors did.”

During her deployment, Olympia conducted port visits in Souda Bay, Greece and Gibraltar.

“Olympia visited Gibraltar during her deployment to foster and sustain relationships with the Gibraltarian and Royal Navy,” said Cmdr. Benjamin Selph, Olympia’s commanding officer. “The crew of Olympia welcomed British Parliament members on a tour of the mighty Olympia during our visit. We joined the crew of HMS Talent (S92) in a day of barbeque and friendly sports competitions of soccer, football and volleyball. There was also a promotion ceremony for two Olympia Sailors and a dolphin presentation onboard Talent.”

During their scheduled port call to Souda Bay, Greece they completed an expeditionary weapons load to demonstrate their warfighting capabilities.

“Our submarine force operates globally with allies and partners to ensure high-end warfighting capability in this era of great power competition. Submarine crews, like Olympia, train and operate every day to guarantee we are ready to fight tonight,” said Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

During the deployment, 35 Sailors earned their submarine warfare qualification, and 29 Sailors achieved advanced supervisory qualifications.

“The Navy ensures the safety of the seas and the security of the world’s oceans to provide safe-global commerce, and I got to be part of that,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class William Christmas, from Warner Robins, Georgia. “It was an amazing experience passing the equator and being able to participate in a Shellback ceremony with the crew.”

The completion of this Western Pacific deployment is scheduled to be their last before heading to Bremerton, Washington for inactivation.

“Olympia has completed her final deployment after 35 years of service, circumnavigating the globe in seven months starting from Oahu, Hawaii, transiting through the Panama Canal, Strait of Gibraltar and Suez Canal,” said Selph. “Sailing around the world in our country’s oldest serving nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine is a testament to the durability and design of the submarine, but also the tenacity and ‘fight on’ spirit of the crew.”

Olympia currently holds Cmdr. Richard O’Kane’s lucky cribbage board. In 1943 onboard the Gato-class submarine USS Wahoo (SS 283), Wahoo’s executive officer Cmdr. O’Kane was dealt the highest possible hand. That night, Wahoo sank two Japanese freighters and the luck continued. Years later, the cribbage board moved to USS Tang (SS 306), and has been passed on to submarines ever since. Next it was USS Kamehameha (SSN 642), then USS Parche (SSN 683)), USS Los Angeles (SSN 688), USS Bremerton (SSN 698), and now it’s on Olympia. They will turn the cribbage board over to the next oldest fast-attack submarine in the Pacific before they decommission.

Olympia is the second ship of the Navy to be named after Olympia, Washington. She is the 29th ship of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. Her keel was laid by Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company on March 31, 1981. She was commissioned on November 17, 1984.