The U.S. Navy said that the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), returned to San Diego.

The Sailors and Marines of the John P. Murtha, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), returned to their homeport of San Diego, Nov. 27, following a successful seven-month deployment to the 7th and 5th Fleet operating areas.

Throughout deployment, the units of Boxer ARG participated in exercises with multinational partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific and Middle East regions, which strengthened partnerships, increased combat readiness and crisis response capabilities, and communication between U.S. and partner nation forces. In the Western Pacific, Sailors and Marines participated in multilateral exercises, including Tiger Strike with Malaysia; Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training with Brunei; and KAMANDAG 3 with the Philippines. Each exercise presented an opportunity for the amphibious task force to conduct training with each nation’s armed forces and tackle different challenges together.

USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) represented the ARG when they pulled into Visakhapatnam, India, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to promote regional security cooperation, strengthen maritime partnerships and enhance interoperability among participating forces. The Sailors and Marines of John P. Murtha and the 11th MEU built people-to-people relationships through professional exchanges, symposia, sporting events and community service projects.

“The Sailors of John P. Murtha and Marines of the 11th MEU demonstrated teamwork, pride, and professionalism during the ship’s first deployment,” said Capt. Kevin Lane, commanding officer of John P. Murtha. “Every task we were handed, from multi-national exercises to port visits, the blue/green team displayed the best of themselves and the best of the United States. It’s been an honor to lead and serve with these men and women and to be a part of the John P. Murtha family.”

Boxer ARG is comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Embarked commands include “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, Assault Craft Unit 5, Beachmaster Unit 1, Fleet Surgical Team 5, and Tactical Air Control Squadron 11.

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions that promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the Pacific.