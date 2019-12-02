U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa said Sunday that the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) begins flight operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners.

Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Andrew J. Loiselle, include flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh; the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28.

“We are ready to continue our steadfast commitment to our allies and partners in U.S. 6th Fleet,” said Loiselle. “These vital sea lanes must remain open for global commerce and prosperity, and nothing in the world is able to foster regional security like a carrier strike group.”

Squadrons of CVW-1, commanded by Capt. Robert Gentry, embarked on Truman include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers;” VFA-81 “Sunliners;” VFA-136 “Knighthawks;” VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates;” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks;” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks;” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors;” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers;” and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

The Harry S. Truman strike group last operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in 2018, demonstrating its ability to operate from the High North to the East Mediterranean.

In mid-November, the U.S. Navy has announced repairs to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete and added that all efforts are being made to return the carrier and air wing to sea to conduct operations.

In August, the Navy announced an emergent maintenance requirement for an electrical issue aboard Truman, according to a Navy news release.

“The Navy replaced damaged components and completed tests to ensure no further issues will arise. An engineering analysis, coupled with inspections aboard several aircraft carriers, show that this was a localized issue and not a class-wide concern,” the Navy message states. “The success of this repair was due to the outstanding efforts of multiple Navy organizations and industry partners who quickly brought their expertise and skills to bear to resolve this issue.”