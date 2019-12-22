The U.S. Navy reported that the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) beginning operations in U.S. 5th Fleet area.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG-8) flagship, conducted maritime security and flight operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) Dec. 20, continuing carrier presence in the region.

Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Andrew J. Loiselle, include Truman, commanded by Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh; the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, and staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28.

Truman and its accompanying units provide a range of flexible capabilities in support of theater security cooperation and maritime security. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) adds significant combat striking power to 5th Fleet in support of a myriad of U.S. Central Command contingency plans.

“The hard work of this crew during recent operations in 6th Fleet have prepared us to be here,” said Capt. Hakimzadeh, Truman’s commanding officer. “I am proud of this team, and we are ready to operate in 5th Fleet.”

Since leaving homeport Nov. 18, Truman accelerated its passage to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to support current and contingency operations, protecting U.S. forces and interests in the region. HSTCSG ships will operate wherever international law allows, enhancing maritime security, deter and if necessary, decisively respond to aggression.

“HSTCSG is here to safeguard the free flow of commerce and reassure our regional partners,” said Rear Adm. Loiselle, HSTCSG’s commander. “We are a flexible, adaptable and persistent force, able to perform any required mission in U.S. 5th Fleet.”

The U.S. 5th Fleet AOO encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles including the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, parts of the Indian Ocean and 20 countries. The HSTCSG is deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the region, which connects the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.