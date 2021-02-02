USS Gabrielle Giffords returns from 17-month rotational deployment

The U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet has announced that the LCS USS Gabrielle Giffords returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, January 31.

The Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following a 17-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation.

“I am incredibly proud of the Gabrielle Giffords team and all they have accomplished”, said Cmdr. Rion Martin, the commanding officer of Gabrielle Giffords. “From Executive Officer to Culinary Specialist Seaman Norfleet, we have all led and followed one another. This dynamic team of Sailors, Coast Guardsmen and Marines demonstrated sustained superior performance with physical, mental and emotional toughness while executing a range of maritime operations.”

It is worth mentioning that in December 2020, the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 407 seized an estimated 2,810 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

While on routine patrol, Gabrielle Giffords was diverted to intercept a low-profile vessel (LPV). Gabrielle Giffords deployed one of her helicopters, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, to provide over watch and ensure compliance while the embarked LEDET and small boats were deployed to achieve positive control and begin boarding of the LPV.

Gabrielle Giffords and the embarked LEDET searched the vessel and recovered approximately 134 bales, for an estimated 2,810 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth over an estimated wholesale value of $106 million. Three suspected drug traffickers were also detained.