The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) returns to its homeport of Norfolk, Va. after being sent to sea to avoid the effects of Hurricane Dorian, according to a Navy news release.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) departed its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, Sep. 4 as part of the Navy’s preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian was the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas since records began, bringing sustained winds of up to 185mph (298km/h) at its peak, storm surges and flooding, according to BBC.

Hurricane Dorian has weakened significantly since early last week when it slammed into the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane. It was the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the island nation.

At least 30 people died as a result of the storm in the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, in the north of the Bahamas archipelago, but numbers are expected to be much higher as hundreds of people are still missing.

In the United States, at least four people are reported to have died because of the storm and there are still warnings of storm surges and flash floods in South and North Carolina.

Currently, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower with other U.S. Navy ships is returning to their homeport now that the threat from Hurricane Dorian has passed.