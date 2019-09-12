The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) arrived in Kodiak, Alaska, for a port visit during the large-scale amphibious training exercise.

Approximately 3,000 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel participate in Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019, a joint training exercise that tests expeditionary logistical capabilities in the Arctic region and prepares joint forces to respond to crises across the Indo-Pacific., according to a recent service news release.

While in port, Comstock Sailors and embarked Marines from Special Marine Air Ground Task Force Alaska will have the opportunity to participate in community outreach events, such as, participating in a building enhancement project at a local elementary school.

“This is our first visit to Kodiak,” said Cmdr. Kevin Culver, Comstock’s commanding officer. “Alaska is an extremely strategic location in the Indo-Pacific, and we are proud to represent the U.S. Navy in Kodiak prior to our training during AECE. My crew and our Marine Corps partners are very excited to experience the local culture here and engage with the public.”

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides a realistic and relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works constantly with U.S. 7th Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps conduct a large-scale amphibious training exercise in Alaska against the background of rising of Russian military activity in the Arctic region.

The increased rate of melting sea ice, which has created new trade routes through the region and increased accessibility to the vast resources it contains has exacerbated the instability and tension in the Arctic region.