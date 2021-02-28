Sunday, February 28, 2021
type here...

UkrOboronProm starts assembly of new ‘Iroquois’ utility helicopter

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Smith

Ukraine’s leading defense group UkrOboronProm has announced a multi-year plan to produce a new medium utility helicopter at the Odesa Aircraft Plant.

On Friday, the director-general of the Ukraine-based defense company Yuri Gusev said that at the “Odessa Aviation Plant”, which is part of the UkrOboronProm, it is planned to launch licensed production of Bell UH-1 Iroquois class helicopters.

He said that the organization of production is at the final stage today. The first aircraft should be manufactured by the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence, that is, in the summer of 2021. The project is financed from investment funds.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Currently, there are three main helicopter models in this class. Among them are Bell 212, Bell 412 and UH-1Y twin-engine, medium-sized utility helicopters.

This class of helicopters has a metal fuselage of semi-monocoque construction with tubular landing skids and two or four rotor blades on the main rotor.

The helicopters are in service with civil and military operators from various countries including Brazil, U.S., UK, Canada, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Turkey. It can be configured for a range of operations including casualty evacuation, troop transportation or passenger carriage, cargo carriage, training and rescue missions.

A Spanish navy AB212 helicopter. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Stoner

Indonesian Bell 412 helicopter. Photo by Seaman Lindsey Skelton

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms. Photo by Lance Cpl. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP