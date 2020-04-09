The Defense Express has released footage showing the first qualification firing trial of the new “Neptune” land-based anti-ship missile.

On April 2, 2020, in the south of the Odessa region at the “Alibey” proving ground was held regular tests of the “Neptune” land-based cruise missile system.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has set the task of developing, large-scale production of the latest missilery models, in particular, providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with cruise missile systems to enhance their naval combat potential in the Black and Azov seas.

During the firing of the “Neptune” land-based cruise missile system, the tactical and technical characteristics, particularly the hitting range and accuracy for naval targets were checked. The sea targets were hit at the specified range.

As reported previously, the national defense industry is able to develop complex models of weapons and military equipment in the shortest possible time to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The production of these missiles will be carried out in Ukraine in a closed cycle. The “Neptune” cruise missile system is developed by designers of the State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch” in cooperation with other state and private enterprises of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.

The development of the missile program is also one of the priorities of the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is conducted with the active participation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.