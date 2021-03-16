Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Ukrainian Navy finally accepts its first Neptun cruise missile system

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Navy courtesy photo

The Ukrainian Navy accepted its first RK-360 Neptune coastal defense system, paving the way for the reliable defense of the Black Sea and Azov coast.

After more than a decade years of development, the Ukrainian Navy took hold of its first subsonic anti-ship cruise missile system with a reported maximum range between 280 and 300 kilometers.

The Neptune is a coastal missile system designed to engage enemy surface fighting ships and auxiliaries vessels both single and belonging to Task Forces.

The Neptune’s unit includes six USPU-360 launchers with 24 R-360 cruise missiles. The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and speed is about 900 km/h. It is able to get at a height of from 3 m to 10 m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, i.e. a full salvo of 6 launchers, with an interval of launches in a salvo being from 3 to 5 seconds.

Ukraine’s Neptun cruise missile can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coastline, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.

In the 2000s, Kyiv-based state design bureau Luch began to develop a new missile system based on a design of the Soviet anti-ship missile Kh-35. But later the project was frozen until 2014 years old, and after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, it was re-launched.

Neptun R-360 missile is generally similar to the Kh-35, however, Ukrainian constructors substantially improved missile range and electronics. The new missile has a longer body with more fuel, a larger booster, and some other modifications.

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

