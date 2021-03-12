Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and car collide at Vasylkiv Air Base

On late Wednesday, a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade sustained damage when a Volkswagen Touran collided with it at Vasylkiv Air Base.
Photos circulating on the internet show one of the burned engines of a fighter jet and a damaged car.
Ukrainian military officials said that the fighter plane has been transporting using a tractor to the place of his parking when the car collided with the tail of the fighter.
Local media on March. 12, reported that the MiG-29 with tail number 08 WHITE (c/n 2960731239) got damaged after a drunk officer of the Ukrainian Air Force drove his Volkswagen Touran into the fighter jet at Vasylkiv Air Base.
As a result of the collision, the military plane caught fire.
On this fact, the military prosecutor’s office of the Kyiv garrison began a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings No. 42021110350000030 per the criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 411 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Last night, 08 WHITE (c/n 2960731239), a MiG-29 Izdeliye 9-13 of #Ukraine Air Force’s 40th Tactical Aviation Brigaade got damaged after a drunk officer of #Ukrainian AF rammed his car to the poor fighter jet in #Vasilkov Air Base near #Kiev. LDARZ had overhauled the MiG in 2017. pic.twitter.com/sPcRFq2PtN
— Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 12, 2021