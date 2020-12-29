Ukrainian Air Force awards contract to Antonov for three new AN-178 aircraft

Ukrainian Air Force has awarded the Antonov company a contract to developed and delivery three new AN-178T military transport planes.

The award, announced by the Presidential Office of Ukraine on 29 December, covers works on new modification of AN-178 to create a new version of medium military transport aircraft.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment by Antonov company officials that also was signed a Memorandum of Understanding to developed a new An-178-100R version.

AN-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed by the Ukrainian Antonov company and based on the Antonov AN-158 (AN-148-200) regional jet.

According to the Antonov company, the most important feature of the AN−178 is the ability to carry all the types of the existing packaged freights (containerized and palletized ones), including high−capacity 1C containers (sea containers). This makes it an indispensable transport to provide logistic support in both commercial and military segments, as well as operations under emergency situations.

The military transport aircraft can carry 99 soldiers, 80 paratroops or evacuate 70 sick and wounded persons. It can be used in a range of missions including logistic support of troops, parachute drooping of cargoes at platforms or small troop divisions, carrying of injured personnel, and transportation of light vehicles. It can also be used to transport and deliver equipment and engines.

The aircraft is fitted with digital avionics and a glass cockpit. It can fly in intensive air traffic, under VFR and IFR weather conditions both during the day and night times. It can take off and land on unpaved runways and pebble covered surfaces.