The Defense Express Media & Consulting Company has released new footage of the newest Ukrainian RK-360MTs Neptun coastal missile system with R-360 cruise missiles in stunning detail.

The Neptune is a coastal missile system designed to engage enemy surface fighting ships and auxiliaries vessels both single and belonging to Task Forces.

The system consists of an RCP-360 self-propelled command control and communications centre, USPU-360 self-propelled launchers, a TZM-360 transport and reloader machine and special cargo vehicle.

The coastal missile system is capable of hitting targets at ranges up to 280 kilometers at any time and under any weather conditions. The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch speed is about 900 km/h.

The Neptune would be able to achieve its full capability if positioned no farther than 25 km from the coastline.

Full salvo – 24 missiles, ammunition – 72 missiles,

The time lag between missiles launched in a salvo – 3…5 s.

Time from the end of mission to ready-to-fire time for the next mission – ≤15 min.

ASCM Neptune vehicle range – ≤1,000 km.

The composition of the Neptune Battery can be configured to meet specific Customer needs. A Neptune battalion would typically consist of: (1) mobile command and control post, (2) three launcher batteries consisting of two launchers USPU-360 each, (3) operational support battery consisting of six transporter/transloader vehicles each carrying one storage/transport/launch canister TPK-360, (4) logistical units. Each Neptune battalion will have a standard missile establishment of 72.

The State Enterprise KB Luch R&D Company, Kyiv, is the primary contractor for the Neptune ASCM System. The Neptune Project is a collaboration involving domestic entities only, including but not limited to: Orizon-Navigation, Impulse, Visar, Arsenal TsKB, Radionix, Telecart-Prybor, UkrInMash, Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Motor-Sich, and KrAZ.