Ukraine ships multifunction naval radar system to U.S. states

The director of the “Kvant-Radiolokatsiya” Research Institute, in an exclusive interview with Defense Express, has reported that Ukraine has shipped a multifunction naval radar system for the U.S. military.

“Last year, by the way, we delivered the same Mineral-ME to the United States. They probably need it to evaluate the enemy, since both Russia and China succeeded to start the production of immediate analogs of this station, indicating the relevance of the product,” Eduard Kasapov told the Defense Express in an interview.

The Mineral-ME is a multifunctional radar designed for self-defense, air and surface surveillance and simultaneous multiple targets tracking, volumetric search and multiple missiles guidance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-owned arms trader, Mineral-ME radar is intended for surface surveillance; over-the-horizon early detection and tracking of surface targets; automatic reception and processing of information on surface situation from carriers equipped with interfaced systems; reception and processing of information from outside sources (сommand automated management systems, observation posts); control of joint operations of the carriers, equipped with interfaced systems; generation and output of surface targets designation data to missile weapon command systems of shipborne and land-based missile systems, to shipborne artillery and torpedo weapon systems.

Typical detection range against a destroyer sized target in the active mode in up to 250 km, while that of the passive mode ranges from 80 to 450 km.

Such Mineral-ME radar systems are installed on Russian warships and at Sovremennyy-class destroyer sold to China, and China also purchased additional sets for its own destroyers. China also developed its own variant of this radar system, called the Type 366.

What’s more, the modern Russian Bal coastal defense missile system with X-35 anti-ship missiles also uses similar radar systems.

In addition, earlier in November 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Ukrainian Iskra company, part of the UkrOboronProm, to supply the new radar system.

In a recent interview with Opk.com.ua, Iskra’s chief designer Dmitro Semenov said that a few days ago, another contract was signed for the supply to the United States of radars developed by a Ukrainian company.