The Ukrainian Ministry of Interior has settled on buying thirteen Antonov AN-178 medium transport aircraft.

“Ukrainian Ministry of Interior to purchase 13 Ukrainian AN-178 for soldiers of National Guard and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The contract agreed to sign this fall. These are the first aircraft with Ukrainian and European, but without Russian components. In the autumn will be the first demonstration flight of the new plane. Three years later, the planes will be in service, ” Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said on 17 June.

The head of the Ministry of the Interior also noted that this aircraft is the best in its class in terms of its technical specifications.

“An-178 fits us in all specifications. It will be used by the State Emergency Service for fire fighting, search and rescue missions, as well as for the purposes of the National Guard, from airdropping to transportation. This is a classic military transport aircraft, ”he said.

AN-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed by the Ukrainian Antonov company and based on the Antonov AN-158 (AN-148-200) regional jet.

The most important feature of the AN−178 is an ability to carry all the type of the existing packaged freights (containerized and palletized ones), including high−capacity 1C containers (sea containers). This makes it an indispensable transport to provide logistic support in both commercial and military segments, as well as operations under emergency situations.

The aircraft can carry 99 soldiers, 80 paratroops or evacuate 70 sick and wounded persons. It can be used in a range of missions including logistic support of troops, parachute drooping of cargoes at platforms or small troop divisions, carrying of injured personnel, and transportation of light vehicles. It can also be used to transport and deliver equipment and engines.

The aircraft is fitted with digital avionics and a glass cockpit. It can fly in intensive air traffic, under VFR and IFR weather conditions both during the day and night times. It can take off and land on unpaved runways and pebble covered surfaces.