Ukraine looking to replace L-39 with Super Tucano trainer

The Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed that the country is reviewing the future of its combat and training aircraft, a role currently filled by L-39 Albatros.

On Agust. 14, service reported that Armed Forces officials are considering reducing the number of ageing L-39 aircraft and replacing them with Brazilian EMB314 Super Tucano turboprop trainer aircraft.

“The Super Tucano aircraft was considered during a visit of the delegation of the Ukrainian Air Force to Brazil in 2019, as a combat training aircraft, which, according to its characteristics, can replace the so-called “school desk” for military aviators, the combat training aircraft L-39 “, – noted in the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Aero L-39 Albatros is a high-performance jet trainer developed in Czechoslovakia by Aero Vodochody. It was designed during the 1960s as a replacement for the Aero L-29 Delfín as a principal training aircraft. It was the first trainer aircraft to be equipped with a turbofan powerplant. The type was exported to a wide range of countries as a military trainer.

About 2,900 L-39 are currently in service with 30 air forces worldwide.