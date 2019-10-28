The U.S. Strategic Command has announced that it began sending significant firepower to the European theater as part of Exercise Global Thunder 20.

U.S. Strategic Command launched Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission involving B-52 Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit aircraft to train U.S. Strategic Command forces, assess joint operational readiness, and integrate with a full complement of U.S. and key allied aircraft.

The aircraft departed from multiple locations in the United States and are conducting training operations in the European theater as part of Exercise Global Thunder 20. Upon completion of their training, the bombers will return to their home bases. These operations include joining and integrating with B-52 aircraft currently deployed to Royal Air Force Fairford, U.K., as well as with fighter aircraft flown by multiple close allies. This BTF demonstrates the U.S. capability to provide extended deterrence and fulfill commitments to allies and partners in the region.

Global Thunder is USSTRATCOM’s annual nuclear command and control and field training exercise. Incorporating this BTF mission into this global exercise enhances U.S. integration with allies, and improves overall readiness of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

Bomber Task Force missions familiarize aircrews with conducting operations in various Geographic Combatant Commands’ areas of responsibility to enhance readiness and provide the training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. Additionally, BTF missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to allies and partners and strengthen its shared commitment to global security and stability.

USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.