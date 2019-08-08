The U.S. State Department has approved a proposed $800 million foreign military sale to the Republic of Korea for 12 MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters with support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on August 7, for which Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the primary contractor.

The possible foreign military sale would “improve the Republic of Korea Navy’s capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions, along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay.”

In addition to the multi-mission helicopters, South Korea will also receive multi-spectral targeting systems, associated radars, sensors, ground support, training materials and maintenance equipment.

“The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region,” said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency adding that “It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

The Republic of Korea will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters and support into its armed forces.

Operational and deployed today with the U.S. Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system for open ocean and littoral zones, the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter.

According to Lockheed Martin, It is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.