U.S. State Department clears $39 million sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

U.S. tells Congress of plans to sell 16 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $39 million to Netherlands.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Northern Europe,” the DSCA said on Wednesday after notifying Congress of the certification.
The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.
The AMRAAM air-to-air missile is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. With more than 25 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet all warfighter requirements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,700 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.
On 2 July, the U.S Department of Defense also announced an agreement worth about $495 million for AMRAAM program support and annual sustainment.
The contract award from Air Force Lifecycle Management Center enables the company to provide non-warranty repairs, program support, contractor logistics support and service life prediction program analysis supporting the AMRAAM weapon system.