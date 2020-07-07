U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft.

The potential deal for eight MV-22 Osprey aircraft made by a joint venture of Boeing and Bell Helicopter for an estimated cost of $2 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in an official notification to the U.S. Congress.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” the DSCA said in a statement, adding “It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.”

The prime contractors will be Bell Textron Inc., Amarillo, Texas and The Boeing Company, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The Osprey is the world’s only production tiltrotor aircraft, enabling servicemen and women to conduct diverse missions throughout the most difficult operating environments.

Osprey has become one of the most in-demand and reliable aircraft in military service with its unique vertical maneuverability combined with the speed, range and fuel efficiency of a fixed-wing airplane.

So far, more than 400 V-22 aircraft have accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours across a spectrum of missions.