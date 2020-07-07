Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch

Recommended

Aviation

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black...
View Post
Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
Army

Pentagon clears possible sale of Strykers to Argentina

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 27 M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of...
View Post
Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Subscribe

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft.

The potential deal for eight MV-22 Osprey aircraft made by a joint venture of Boeing and Bell Helicopter for an estimated cost of $2 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in an official notification to the U.S. Congress.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” the DSCA said in a statement, adding “It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.”

- Advertisement -

The prime contractors will be Bell Textron Inc., Amarillo, Texas and The Boeing Company, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The Osprey is the world’s only production tiltrotor aircraft, enabling servicemen and women to conduct diverse missions throughout the most difficult operating environments.

Osprey has become one of the most in-demand and reliable aircraft in military service with its unique vertical maneuverability combined with the speed, range and fuel efficiency of a fixed-wing airplane.

So far, more than 400 V-22 aircraft have accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours across a spectrum of missions.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives in Guam

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bomber to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 4. The B-52H Stratofortress bomber, assigned to...
Read more
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more
Aviation

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China. The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

General Electric contracted to produce engines for newest U.S. Air Force fighters

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Electric for an unspecific number of F110-GE-129 engines for the newest U.S. Air Force F-15EX fighter...
Read more
Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army’s helicopter makes emergency landing in South Korea

United States Forces Korea said one of its helicopters landed near Han River Park in South Korea on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Yongsan...
Read more
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine