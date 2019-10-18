The U.S. Department of State has approved a potential $253 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for the Republic of Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 17 October.

The potential deal is for 120 AMRAAM missiles, weapon support, spare and repair parts as well as other systems, the agency said in a statement, adding it served the interests of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command) Theater.

“The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region,” the DSCA said in an announcement. “It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

This proposed sale will improve the ROK capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of medium range missiles for its F-15K, KF-16, and F-35 fleets for its national defense.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon of Waltham, MA.

The company’s website said the AMRAAM air-to-air missile is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. With more than 25 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet all warfighter requirements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,200 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.

The AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon with operational flexibility in a wide variety of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface-launch engagements.