The U.S. State Department has approved the sale to Croatia of two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency message states.

The Government of Croatia has requested a possible sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters in standard USG configuration with designated unique equipment and Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), up to nine (9) each T700-GE-70 ID engines, as well as associated weapons, equipment, and support.

As noted by the DSCA, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally.

“The sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Croatia will significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security, counterterrorism, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift, and combat support,” a service news release states. “These UH-60 helicopters will allow for interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces in rapid response to a variety of missions and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets.”

The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, Connecticut; and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC), Lynn, Massachusetts.

Jane’s Defence Weekly hasreported that if the proposed sale is approved by Congress, the new helicopters will join a pair of UH-60Ms that will be donated by the US government in 2020.

Today, the UH-60 Black Hawk makes up the Army’s largest rotary wing fleet with more than 2,100 airframes in the current inventory.

With multiple versions of the H-60 Black Hawk in service, the helicopter is considered the “workhorse” of Army aviation. Besides being the U.S Army’s primary tactical transport helicopter, approximately 1,200 H-60s operate in 30 partner and allied nations.

For nearly half a century the Black Hawk has served remarkably as the primary medium lift, multi-role helicopter for the U.S. Army. With planned major upgrades on the horizon, the platform will be a key component of the Army aviation fleet through 2054.