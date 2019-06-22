Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, a subsidiary of Raytheon Company, has been awarded a $96,6 million contract modification for the initial production of the Silent Knight Radar system in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday, this contract modification increases the ceiling from $203,360,201 to $300,000,000 for continued low-rate initial production of the Silent Knight Radar system.

Also added that the work will be performed in McKinney and Forest, Mississippi, and is scheduled to be completed by October 2022.

The Silent Knight Radar is a most advanced terrain following, terrain avoidance system designed to increase the situational awareness of aircraft and helicopters in low visibility conditions.

The system provides operators with a color weather display, a ground map, high-resolution imagery, and threat detection and identification capabilities.

The system includes navigation support systems and threat detection and identification. The radar also incorporates ground mapping and weather detection capabilities. The Silent Knight Radar has already been integrated on the Boeing MH-47G Chinook and Sikorsky MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Also, some source reported that such radar systems have already been integrated on the MC­-130J and CV­-22 aircraft.