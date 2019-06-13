The U.S. Special Operations Command has contracted Boeing to provide six renew-build and one new-build MH-47G Chinook helicopters.

The award is a modification to an under a current contract and its value is $194,2 million.

“This action is required to sustain U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft and to mitigate the impact of the MH-47G aircraft availability in light of increased SOF operational demands,” according to a Defense Department report.

The Boeing MH-47G is a special operations variant of the CH-47 ChinookThe MH-47G is used in heavy-lift missions such as the transportation of troops, ammunition, vehicles, equipment, fuel and supplies, as well as civil and humanitarian relief missions.

The helicopter can conduct long-range missions at low level, in adverse weather conditions during the day / at night. multi-role, heavy-lift helicopter.

The MH-47G configuration incorporates a number of production improvements to include the digital advanced flight control system, more robust, improved monolithic machined-frames, and improved air transportability.