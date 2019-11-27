The U.S. Department of Defense announced that Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. was an awarded a $93 million modification on a contract for operational flight program upgrades on special operations forces C-130 fixed-wing aircraft along with systems engineering and integration support activities encompassing multiple third party systems sources for U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

The work will be performed in Marietta and is expected to be completed by April 2024. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis.

USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

A special mission version of C-130 aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin to meet the requirements of the special operations forces.

Advanced SOF C-130 can provide specialized intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support, along with infiltration, exfiltration, and re-supply of special operations forces (SOF) and equipment in hostile or denied territory. With added special mission equipment options, the SOF C-130 may be configured to execute armed overwatch, precision strike, helicopter and vertical lift aerial refueling, psychological operations, high-speed/low-signature airdrop resupply, personnel recovery, forward area refueling point (FARP) operations, and humanitarian/rescue operations.

A FARP is a temporary facility that is organized, equipped and deployed by an aviation commander. It is normally located in the main battle area closer to the area where operations are being conducted to provide fuel and ammunition necessary for the employment of aviation maneuver units in combat. FARP operations with the SOF C-130 enable combat aircraft and ground vehicles to rapidly refuel and re-arm simultaneously. FARP supports deep attack or special operations forces when distance covered exceeds the normal aircraft range.