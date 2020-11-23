U.S. Special Forces forces kick off exercise near Russian border

The United States Special Operations Forces are currently conducting joint exercises In Estonia, according to a recent Estonian Defense Forces news release.

The U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II and CV-22 Osprey aircraft, assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, U.S. Navy SEALS and U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operators deployed to Estonia to create conditions for a rapid response to an imminent threat with land, air, and maritime capabilities to enhance stability in the Baltic Sea region.

Over the next month, the CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J aircraft of the United States Special Operations Forces will conduct training flights in Estonian airspace.

This bilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of Estonia and U.S. special operations forces and other components, to deploy and respond to a crisis in this area of responsibility.

Estonian and U.S. forces conduct joint exercises to further readiness and response capabilities within the Baltic Sea region. These exercises integrate both partner nations’ SOF capabilities with the conventional force missions and improve upon collaborative initiatives.