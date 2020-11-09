Monday, November 9, 2020
U.S. Special Forces conduct reconnaissance training in Denmark

By Colton Jones
Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing take part in a reconnaissance training mission at Bornholm, Denmark.

According to a recent Air Force news release, Airmen have participated in reconnaissance training in support of a combined readiness exercise, at Aalborg Air Base, Denmark.

“Special operations forces adapt in contingency environments, enabling the mission to continue for a maintained and ready posture throughout the European area of responsibility,” it said in a statement.

Special USAF unit covers special operations forces units assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command in the United States Air Force.

The primary mission is to conduct global air, space, and cyber-enabled special operations across the spectrum of conflict to fight and win the U.S. nation’s wars.

