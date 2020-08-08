Saturday, August 8, 2020
U.S. Space Force delivered fourth GPS III satellite to Cape Canaveral

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Photo by U.S. Space Force

Maritime Security

U.S. Marines train for rapid combined arms assault in Australia

U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, taken parts in a simulated fire mission utilizing heavy machine...
View Post
Army

Lithuanian Army receives additional Javelin missiles

Lithuanian Armed Forces have received the United States of America additional Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile systems, according to U.S. Embassy in Vilnius. Javelin missile...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force evacuates dozens aircraft as Hurricane Isaias approaches

The U.S. Air Force has moved more than dozens of aircraft from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. in preparation for the arrival of...
View Post
Aviation

Russia scrambles Su-35 fighters to intercept U.S. Air Force bomber

Russian newest Su-35 fighter jets were scrambled to chase away U.S. Air Force bomber that approached the Russian border over the Sea of Okhotsk...
View Post
Army

U. S. Army Futures Command demonstrates Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities for Army Leadership

The United States Army Futures Command demonstrated Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) capabilities for Army Leadership during the Phase I Soldier Operational Experiment in Colorado. Teaming of...
View Post
On 6 August, the U.S. Space Force has announced that it has shipped fourth Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle (GPS III SV04) to Cape Canaveral.

The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center successfully delivered the fourth Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, July 14.

GPS III Space Vehicle (SV) 04 was safely transported from the Lockheed Martin facility in Waterton, Colorado to Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, Florida. The satellite was carried aboard a C-17 Globemaster III originating from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.


The delivery of GPS III SV04 starts the clock for final testing and checkout prior to launch. The satellite will be processed at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Florida to ensure the full functionality of the satellite, prepare the satellite for propellant loading, and encapsulate the satellite in its protective fairing. At the completion of these activities, the satellite will be horizontally integrated with the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

 “The shipment of the fourth GPS III satellite was successfully conducted just two weeks after the launch of our GPS III-SV03 satellite. This operation is a remarkable achievement and testament to the hard work of the entire GPS team members from all across the country,” said Col. Edward Byrne, SMC’s Medium Earth Orbit Space Systems Division chief. “The delivery of SV04 marks the start of our third GPS III launch campaign on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and brings us another step closer in advancing the GPS constellation with more capable satellites.”

GPS III SV04 is slated to launch in September 2020. Once on-orbit, it will join the operational constellation of 31 GPS satellites, delivering enhanced resiliency, better accuracy, and advanced anti-jam capabilities. GPS delivers the gold standard in positioning, navigation, and timing services supporting vital U.S. and allied operations worldwide, and underpins critical financial institutions, transportation services, and agricultural industries.

