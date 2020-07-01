U.S. Pilot died in F-16 fighter jet crash in South Carolina

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that the pilot of an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft was killed following a crash late Tuesday at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened, according to a statement posted after midnight Wednesday on the base’s official Facebook page.

Shaw AFB emergency responders were on scene. Sumter County Fire and Rescue assisted with the crash. The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment where they later died.

The pilot’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after family is notified, according to a later statement announcing the death.

“We ask for your patience and to avoid speculation until we release more information,” the statement said.

Smartphone video posted to a popular Air Force social media site purported to show the aircraft ablaze as emergency workers responded to the accident.