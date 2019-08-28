The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has announced the T-45C Goshawk aircraft began Navy’s next-generation Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) performance testing at the Runway Arrested Landing Site (RALS) located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

The new advanced arresting gear system, or AAG, will replace the traditional arresting cable on the Ford-class aircraft carrier flight deck.

Series of testing with Goshawk jet trainer ensures the new recovery system can support the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) air wing.

In April, the trainer aircraft completed 60 arrestments at RALS during a five-day, risk-reduction test period utilized to evaluate AAG system integrated performance. By the end of this year, the AAG Program is scheduled to release formal approval authorizing T-45 Type Model Series aircraft flight operations on CVN 78.

The AAG system is designed to arrest a greater range of aircraft, reduce the fatigue impact load to the aircraft, and provide higher safety margins while reducing manpower and maintenance.

According to a recent report, the Navy’s next-generation AAG systems also will work with propeller aircraft: C-2A Greyhound, E-2C Hawkeye and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and jet aircraft: F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler to perform flight operations aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).