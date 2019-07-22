The U.S. Navy’s newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) slid into the waters of Austal USA’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

“The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) is now in the water. 4,000 employees and 800+ suppliers across the US (380 in Ala.) work to build these great ships, LCS & EPF. Congrats to the LCS team for reaching today’s milestone!,” it says on its Twitter account.

The future USS Oakland is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The ship will be homeported in San Diego.

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Navy said that newest combat ship will be christened during a 10 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, June 29, in Mobile, Alabama.

U.S. Representative Ken Calvert of California will deliver the christening ceremony’s principal address. Ms. Kate Brandt, Google’s sustainability officer, will serve as the ship’s sponsor. In a time-honored Navy tradition, Ms. Brandt will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

“The christening of the future USS Oakland marks an important step toward this great ship’s entry into the fleet,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “The dedication and skilled work of our industry partners ensure this ship will represent the great city of Oakland and serve our Navy and Marine Corps team for decades to come.”

The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) is the third U.S. Navy ship named for the city in California. The first Oakland (2847) was commissioned in 1918 and used for cargo transport. The second, CL 95, was commissioned in 1942 and during seven years of service was key in many antiaircraft missions across the Asia-Pacific theater of operations.