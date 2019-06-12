Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Navy’s newest Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), has officially left the building.

The future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was transferred out of the construction bay and to the riverfront in preparation for her christening ceremony and launch. On Saturday the new Littoral Combat Ship will be christened and launched.

The Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a resilient flexible warship, designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities – from the most advanced sensors, to the latest missiles, to cutting-edge cyber systems. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help our Sailors achieve the mission.

The company’s website said the Freedom-variant LCS meets and exceeds the survivability requirements for the three ship classes it will replace. Lockheed Martin’s LCS design has already proven its value – evidenced by the successful Southeast Asia deployment and continued trials with other Freedom-variant ships.

LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Lockheed Martin-led team builds the odd-numbered hulls. The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama.