The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday an agreement worth about $185 million for follow-on full-rate production of new electronic warfare systems.

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp received a contract for AN/SLQ-32(V)6, AN/SLQ-32A(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems under Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP).

Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system.

SEWIP provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles. AN/SLQ-32(V)6, the latest fielded variant of the AN/SLQ-32, incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II program and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II program.

The AN/SLQ-32(V)6 provides a full suite of electronic warfare capabilities that can be managed and controlled manually from a console or semi-manually or automatically by the host combat management system.

The company’s website said the U.S. Navy surface fleet is providing an evolutionary succession of enhancements to its AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare system currently installed on its ships, with Lockheed Martin’s proven SEWIP. This series of upgrades will incrementally add new defensive technologies and functional capabilities.