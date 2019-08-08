The U.S. Navy announced that the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group arrived in Manila, Aug. 7, for a brief port call that highlights the strong community and military connections between Philippines and the United States.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike group includes Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and USS Antietam (CG 54).

“This visit is a great representation of our strong friendship, partnership and alliance with the Philippines, as well as a testament to our joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” said U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim.

While in Manila, the U.S. Navy and the Philippine Navy will participate in sporting events, engage in senior leadership exchanges, and take part in community relations and cultural events. The Reagan will also host ship tours for students and youth.

“This port call is a direct reflection of the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines and underscores our strong support to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Rear Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, Task Force 70. “Visiting the Philippines is always incredible and I’m glad that the officers and Sailors of Carrier Strike Group 5 will have the chance to deepen ties with our critical ally, while enjoying the culture and beauty of this wonderful country.”

The routine port visit is part of the continuation of the relationship as treaty allies and furthers the friendship, partnership, and alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines. For over 65 years,the U.S. and the Philippines have maintained a Mutual Defense Treaty demonstrating our joint commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ronald Reagan, Chancellorsville, and USS Antietam are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.