U.S. Navy will improve MH-60R/S helicopter survivability

The U.S. Navy is focusing on integrating the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60R and MH-60S to improve the survivability of helicopters and gain persistence over the battlefield.

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is intends to negotiate a cost plus incentive delivery order on a sole source basis with Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems to design the Common MH-60 R/S Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE) architecture to integrate the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60S Avionics System and implement common audio and symbology architecture across the MH-60R and MH-60S.

The projected period of performance will be from January 2021 through January 2023, according to a recently published request for information at the U.S. government’s main contracting website.

Also stressed that Lockheed Martin was awarded the initial and subsequent production contracts, as well as all subsequent changes and improvements in production.

“Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the only source with the requisite knowledge and skilled personnel, facilities, manufacturing tooling, test equipment, experience, and technical data necessary to provide the required supplies and services in a timely and cost effective manner,” said in a request.

With the increasing proliferation of shoulder-launched IR missiles and other effective, but low cost threats, most helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are highly vulnerable to attack in combat and other hostile environments. That is why improvements and upgrades to aircraft survivability equipment and related threat management solutions are consistently in high demand worldwide.