U.S. Navy warships conducts operations with Indian Navy

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group with Indian Navy ships are conducting cooperative operations in the Indian Ocean, according to a press release issued Thursday by Carrier Strike Group 11.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Princeton, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), along with Indian Navy ships Rana, Sahyadri, Shivalik and Kamorta, take part in a cooperative deployment in the Indian Ocean.

While deployed, the Carrier Strike Force is conducting integrated exercises and operations that maintain responsive, flexible, and enduring commitments to mutual defense agreements with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The U.S. Navy regularly conducts integrated strike group operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, and promote an international rules-based order wherein each country can reach its potential without sacrificing national sovereignty.

In Nov. 2018 the Ronald Reagan and John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Groups conducted combined operations in the Philippine Sea. In Sept. 2014, The George Washington and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups operated in the South China Sea and East China Sea. In 2009, The George Washington and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups operated together in the Western Pacific, and in 2001, the Constellation and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups operated together in the South China Sea.

